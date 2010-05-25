The Atlantic's Ad Pages Are Up 22 per cent (A Bunch Of Other Mags Aren't Doing So Bad Either)

Even The Atlantic’s bloggers are probably excited.

Last we checked in on The Atlantic Monthly, back in early April, it had just decided to start paying its interns.Yesterday, another piece of sunny financial news was emanating from the 153-year-old magazine—a 21.75% increase in ad pages for the first half of 2010.



“We just closed our annual July/August Ideas Issue, which will set a new revenue record for a single issue of The Atlantic,” said publisher Jay Lauf in a statement. “The market turned around for us in the second half last year.”

According to the most recent stats from the Publishers Information Bureau, The Atlantic’s ad pages were down 10.7 per cent in the third quarter of last year and 15.7 per cent for all of 2009. But they rebounded in the first quarter of 2010 to a 3.6% gain from the same three-month period (January-March) a year earlier.

Which suggests they’ve seen an additional 24.15% gain during April-June 2010. (We’re waiting to hear back from a spokesman to confirm that.)

It certainly bucks the overall trend: Magazine ad pages dropped 9.4% overall in the first quarter of this year, according to PIB’s April report.

But The Atlantic’s not the only mag winning over advertisers this year.

