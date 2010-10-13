The Atlantic's November Issue Posted A 95% Year-Over-Year Revenue Gain

Photo: blog.pentagram.com

2010 has been good to the Atlantic Monthly.The venerable current affairs magazine, which was founded in 1857 and publishes 10 times yearly, grew its ad pages by nearly 22% in the first half of the year. It launched an iPad app and expanded its scope online. It got on track to profitability for the first time in a while. It even started paying its interns.



And today, The Atlantic announced that its November issue, dedicated to “Brave Thinkers,” has generated more revenue — a 95% gain over the same issue in 2009 — than any other single issue in the magazine’s 153-year history, topping the previous record set by the July/August 2010 “Ideas” issue.

Atlantic publisher Jay Lauf and Atlantic Media president Justin Smith — named “Publishing Executives of the Year” yesterday by AdAge, while the magazine itself claimed the No. 2 spot on AdAge’s 2010 Magazine A-List — must be smiling right now.

“We’ve been really fortunate to come out of the recession in a strong position,” Smith told AOL Daily Finance in September.

The magazine industry as whole is showing signs of recovery from the ad slump that decimated it following the 2008 financial crisis. Consumer titles grew their ad pages by 3.62% in the third quarter of 2010, according to data released Monday by the Publishers Information Bureau, besting the .8% per cent they increased year-over-year in the second quarter.

The Atlantic’s third-quarter ad pages increased by 10.38%, according to PIB, and its November issue posted a 60% ad-page increase over November 2009.

The “Brave Thinkers” issue features 19 profiles of individuals “who are taking a substantial risk—to their reputations, their careers, even their lives—for a big idea.”

“‘Brave Thinking’ is our internal designation for what The Atlantic does at its best—exploring bold new ideas that have the power to change our world,” said Lauf in a statement. “We find that thinking resonates strongly with companies whose products or services have the power to shape our society as well.”

