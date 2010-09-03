The Atlantic Launches An iPad App

Photo: blog.pentagram.com

We know everyone is sick of hearing about magazines launching iPad apps. But seeing as how it’s the last Friday of the summer before a holiday weekend, we’ll consider this news.From The Atlantic:



Washington, DC and New York, NY (September 3, 2010) – Broadening its suite of digital offerings, today The Atlantic introduces a magazine application for the iPad, which builds off the success of The Atlantic‘s two free applications for the iPhone and iPad. Highlights of the September issue include:

Jeffrey Goldberg on whether Israel is getting ready to bomb Iran, including an embedded video interview with Christopher Hitchens and Martin Amis

Sheelah Kolhatkar on the inside story behind tabloid TV news

Graeme Wood on prisons without walls

Megan McArdle on the great stock myth

James Fallows on returning to his old Tokyo neighbourhood to find an inward-looking country that has lost its ambition, including a unique slideshow

“We’ve learned from our tremendous digital growth that readers love to engage with The Atlantic in all sorts of ways,” said James Bennet, The Atlantic‘s editor. “We believe they’ll be delighted with this new platform for exploring ideas from The Atlantic, and for letting us and each other know what they think.”

Dow is the launch sponsor for the magazine application. Developed on technology built by partner RareWire and priced at $4.99, it will feature:

· Embedded video clips

· Easy-to-use sharing and social media features

· Innovative slideshows

· Multiple navigation opportunities such as tapping, swiping, clickable TOC and unique scroll bar

· Ability to zoom-in on photos and text

“This Atlantic iPad magazine application represents our entry onto the ‘digital newsstand’ and is another important step forward in our long-term digital strategy,” added M. Scott Havens, vp, digital strategy and operations. “Quite simply, our long-range goal is to offer readers their favourite Atlantic magazine and Web content on any platform or device they choose and to accomplish that we’ll continue to roll-out a variety of diverse and innovative products.”

Read about nine other things you need to know this morning >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.