Benjamin Netanyahu Is Worried His Dad Thinks He's Weak, And May Bomb Iran By December

Photo: The Atlantic

The Atlantic has just published this months’ cover story, with the cheery message: Israel Is Getting Ready To Bomb Iran.The author, Jeffrey Goldberg, has been obsessed with this possibility for years, he says, and he claims that now more than ever it’s clear that Israel is past the point of no return, with Iran rapidly gaining nuclear capabilities, and leadership in Israel losing faith in Barack Obama’s willingness to do anything about it.



In our conversation, Netanyahu refused to discuss his timetable for action, or even whether he was considering military preemption of the Iranian nuclear program. But others familiar with his thinking helped me understand his worldview. Netanyahu’s belief is that Iran is not Israel’s problem alone; it is the world’s problem, and the world, led by the United States, is duty-bound to grapple with it. But Netanyahu does not place great faith in sanctions—not the relatively weak sanctions against Iran recently passed by the United Nations Security Council, nor the more rigorous ones being put in place by the U.S. and its European allies. Those close to him say that Netanyahu understands, however, that President Obama, with whom he has had a difficult and intermittently frigid—though lately thawing—relationship, believes that stringent sanctions, combined with various enticements to engage with the West, might still provide Iran with what one American administration official described to me as “a dignified off-ramp for Tehran to take.”

But, based on my conversations with Israeli decision-makers, this period of forbearance, in which Netanyahu waits to see if the West’s nonmilitary methods can stop Iran, will come to an end this December. Robert Gates, the American defence secretary, said in June at a meeting of NATO defence ministers that most intelligence estimates predict that Iran is one to three years away from building a nuclear weapon. “In Israel, we heard this as nine months from June—in other words, March of 2011,” one Israeli policy maker told me. “If we assume that nothing changes in these estimates, this means that we will have to begin thinking about our next step beginning at the turn of the year.”

Among the fascinating insights in the article is the role played by Benjamin’s father, Ben-Zion, a foremost export in the Spanish inquisition:

“Always in the back of Bibi’s mind is Ben-Zion,” one of the prime minister’s friends told me. “He worries that his father will think he is weak.”

Read the whole article >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.