The Atlantic 10 Tournament Kicked Off With One Of The Craziest Endings You'll Ever See

Richmond had a 3-point lead with less than five seconds remaining in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 tournament against UNC Charlotte. But Richmond blew the lead in epic fashion when Charlotte made eight of 10 free throws in less than two seconds.



It started when Richmond intentionally fouled, sending Charlotte to the free throw line. After the first free throw cut the lead to two, a Richmond player was called for a technical foul after he shoved an opposing player. Charlotte then made the second free throw from the foul and both of the technical free throws to take a one point lead.

Charlotte inbounded the ball and was fouled. Prior to the free throws, the Richmond coach Chris Mooney finally lost his cool and was called for two technicals and was ejected. Pierria Henry, who made the first four free throws then made four of the next six. In all, he scored eight points in less than two seconds and Charlotte turned a 3-point deficit into a 5-point win (video via NBC Sports)…

