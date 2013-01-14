The Atlanta Falcons Advance To The Next Round In Dramatic Fashion

Marshawn Lynch took the Seattle Seahawks to a 28-27 lead with just 31 seconds left on the clock, in what seemed to be a game winning touchdown.



But the Falcons answered quickly with a Matt Bryant field goal leaving 13 seconds on the clock:

Photo: SB Nation

But the Seahawks had one more chance when they recovered the onside kick near the 50-yard line with 6 seconds left. Wilson lobbed a hail Mary for his last play, and Falcons’ Julio Jones grabbed the interception in the endzone.

Tony Gonzalez was very happy:

