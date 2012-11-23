The Athletes We Are Most Thankful For

Whether it be on the field or off, athletes provide us with endless entertainment (and, well, our jobs) and we’re very thankful for that.
From the diving catches and crazy goals that keep us watching to the off the field antics of our favourite party boys, the best athletes in the world always find a way to cheer us up.
So thanks, and keep it coming!
Megan Rapinoe because she is paving the way for gay and lesbian athletes to come out and the world to accept it
Rasheed Wallace because he once got 41 technical fouls in a season — a record that will never be broken
-Tony
