The Athletes We Are Most Thankful For

Whether it be on the field or off, athletes provide us with endless entertainment (and, well, our jobs) and we’re very thankful for that.

From the diving catches and crazy goals that keep us watching to the off the field antics of our favourite party boys, the best athletes in the world always find a way to cheer us up.

So thanks, and keep it coming!

Rob Gronkowski because well, this is normal for him. Keep fiesta-ing Rob, and get better soon.

-Leah

-Tony

McKayla Maroney, because she started the greatest sports meme ever

-Cork

LeBron James because whether you like him or not, he always delivers an amazing play

-Andrew

Dwyane Wade because we're pretty sure his pants would be too tight on us but he rocks them anyway.

-Leah

Rajon Rondo because he plays sports differently than anyone else plays sports

-Tony

Deron Williams because he's never afraid to pull a great prank on his teammates

-Andrew

Megan Rapinoe because she is paving the way for gay and lesbian athletes to come out and the world to accept it

-Leah

Rasheed Wallace because he once got 41 technical fouls in a season — a record that will never be broken

-Tony

-Andrew

Tom Brady because he's sexy and he knows it

-Leah

-Tony

Rory McIlroy because he's proven that he can be the elusive rival to Tiger Woods

-Andrew

Sam Gordon because she's the most awesome 9-year-old ever

-Leah

-Tony

Tim Tebow because he always gives sports writers and fans something to talk about

-Andrew

We are also thankful for the NFL.

