The Athletes We Are Most Thankful For

Whether it be on the field or off, athletes provide us with endless entertainment (and, well, our jobs) and we’re very thankful for that.



From the diving catches and crazy goals that keep us watching to the off the field antics of our favourite party boys, the best athletes in the world always find a way to cheer us up.

So thanks, and keep it coming!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.