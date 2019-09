The Athens market is getting clobbered today.



Photo: Bloomberg

That’s the main index, down over 2.7%, and as Greek journalist Efthimia Efthimiou observes, the bank index is down over 6%.

This comes a day after Greece was downgraded to ‘Selective Default’ by S&P, and the ECB said it would no longer accept Greek government bonds as collateral.

