The Asylum Seeker Who Died At Manus Island Was A 23-Year-Old Iranian Man

Facilities at the Manus Island detention centre, shown in a handout photo provided by the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship, from 2012.

Immigration minister Scott Morrison today released details about the asylum seeker killed during violence at Australia’s detention centre on Manus Island.

Morrison said the deceased was 23-year-old Iranian man Reza Berati, who arrived in Australia on 24 July 2013, and was transported to Manus Island in August of that year.

Iranian state television earlier this week reported that Australia’s ambassador in Tehran Paul Foley was called in by the country’s foreign ministry over the incident.

The man’s family have expressed their wish for his body to be returned to Iran for burial, with Australian authorities assisting with the transportation, Morrison said at a televised press conference.

He was killed after violence at Manus Island earlier this week, which saw local police enter the compound according to various media reports.

Several asylum seekers escaped the detention centre, after protests escalated into widespread violence. More than 70 detainees were injured, two critically.

Morrison said the force used by authorities on Manus Island was a matter for local Papua New Guinea police.

