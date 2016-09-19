The ASX's terrible day in 7 tweets of chaos

Doug Kanter / AFP / Getty Images

The Australian stock exchange had a technical meltdown today.

First, trade failed to open on time at 10am in Sydney. A gradual opening of ASX trading followed at 11.30am, but some stocks were excluded. Then shortly after 2pm, the platform collapsed again, leaving traders with unfilled orders and stocks with no official closing prices.

The chaotic nature of the trading day and the eventual capitulation are captured in the tweets from the official ASX account on Twitter.

The day started badly.

ASX advises that there will be a delay with the opening of the ASX equities market. Updates will be provided as they become available. — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

But there soon appeared to be a solution.

ASX advises that the ASX Equities Market will proceed to Pre – Open at 11.10am and Open from 11.30am. — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

Eventually most stocks were trading, with the strange exception of those with codes starting with the letters N through R. This would include some very large companies including National Australia Bank and Rio Tinto.

ASX advises that the market is open for all securities except for those in the range of N–R. Opening timetable TBA. pic.twitter.com/wWUiKIwbwp — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

But that soon appeared to be fixed, too.

ASX advises that all securities in the range of N – R will go into pre-open at 1.00pm, and will open at 1.20pm. pic.twitter.com/sBKde8GI9W — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

Finally!

The Equities Market is now open for all securities. The market will close at normal time. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/j9w5K3iY4D — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

Oh, wait…

The ASX Equities Market has been halted. Further information about market status will be released in due course. pic.twitter.com/FXfmHPqMcu — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

We are closed. Come back tomorrow.

The ASX Equities Market will not be re-opening today 19/09. An update will be provided 20/09 prior to market open. pic.twitter.com/VsHmkMHp29 — ASX (@ASX) September 19, 2016

