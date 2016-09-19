The ASX's terrible day in 7 tweets of chaos

Paul Colgan
The Australian stock exchange had a technical meltdown today.

First, trade failed to open on time at 10am in Sydney. A gradual opening of ASX trading followed at 11.30am, but some stocks were excluded. Then shortly after 2pm, the platform collapsed again, leaving traders with unfilled orders and stocks with no official closing prices.

The chaotic nature of the trading day and the eventual capitulation are captured in the tweets from the official ASX account on Twitter.

The day started badly.

But there soon appeared to be a solution.

Eventually most stocks were trading, with the strange exception of those with codes starting with the letters N through R. This would include some very large companies including National Australia Bank and Rio Tinto.

But that soon appeared to be fixed, too.

Finally!

Oh, wait…

We are closed. Come back tomorrow.

