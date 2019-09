A cracker day on the market (photo: Getty Images)

Australia’s ASX200 has clocked its highest close since 2008.

The index added 46 points to 5446.2, its best result since mid-way through 2008.

The All Ords was also up by 46 points, finishing at 5457.3.

As you can see from the (one day) chart below, most of the gains were made early.

