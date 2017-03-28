The ASX200 smashes through 5800

Sasha Zhoya of Western Australia attempting a new record in the mens under 17 pole vault on day two of the 2017 Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australian shares rallied, pushing through the key 5800 mark on the ASX200.

At the close, the index was at 5,821.20, up 74.50 points or 1.30%.

The rise defied a weak Wall Street where blue chip shares fell overnight, leaving the S&P500 down 0.1%.

The major banks led the way with the Commonwealth 2.2% higher at $85.26, Westpac 2% at $34.70, the NAB 1.9% to $32.84 and the NAB 1.5% to $31.94.

BHP added almost 1.5% to $23.90 and Rio Tinto 1.5% to $59.93.

“This is the most bullish sentiment we’ve seen this year so far,” says Gary Huxtable at Atlantic Pacific Securities.

