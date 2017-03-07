The ASX website is down

Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

The ASX website went offline late this morning.

Here’s what users were seeing:

“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with asx.com.au and are working to resolve this as soon as possible,” the note said. “We thank you for your patience.”

A spokesman for the ASX says the issue is with the website only.

“Market operating normally,” the spokesman says. “Market data and company announcements available through usual channels, such as brokers and news providers, other than ASX website. Team working to fix asap. Apologies for the disruption.”

Last year a hardware failure stopped trading on the ASX for most of Monday, September 19.

