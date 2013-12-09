The ASX Posted A Record $1.5 Billion Week In Centre Point Dark Pool Trading

The ASX’s dark liquidity platform, Centre Point, matched a record $1.5 billion in trades last week, up 53% from this year’s average.

Centre Point works by anonymously matching bids and offers at the mid-point and tends to be used for large blocks of trades that might otherwise move prices in lit markets.

The ASX said its lit markets accounted for a steady 62.5% of Australian trades last week.

Centre Point has grown significantly since launching in 2010, snatching market share from investment banks’ in-house dark pools.

Last week’s Centre Point record was almost 40% of the $3.94 billion in dark pool trades that were executed off the exchange and reported to the ASX throughout the week.

From the ASX’s weekly report:

The ASX 200 shed 2.5%, with Qantas tumbling almost 16% throughout the week.

