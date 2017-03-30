THE ASX JUST HIT A 23 MONTH HIGH: Here's what you need to know

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The ASX put on 0.4% today – possibly unremarkable, except that it leaves the ASX at a 23-month high.

The scoreboard:

ASX 200: 5,896.20 +22.68 +0.39%

All Ordinaries: 5,931.80 +21.10 +0.36%

AUD/USD: 0.7665 -0.0006 -0.08%

The ASX 200 outperformed its counterparts in Asia, with markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai all losing ground.

Today’s robust result followed a flat lead from Wall Street, as the Dow lost 0.2% while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

On the ASX, most of the major banks improved with NAB leading the way finishing 0.7% higher.

Energy stocks benefited from a jump in the oil price overnight, as Woodside gained 1.3% and Origin was up 0.7%. The big miners finished higher after the iron ore price rose for the second straight session.

Myer performed strongly, gaining over 2.7% after it was revealed following yesterday’s market close that billionaire Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments had purchased a 10.7% stake in the retailer.

Bellamy’s Australia, the maker of infant baby formula, dropped by 8.5% due to delays in getting its products registered for export by the China Food & Drug Administration. The company generates around 14% of sales from China.

Also today:

