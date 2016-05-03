The ASX is surging after the RBA cut rates

Photo: Getty / File

Australia’s share market is rallying after the RBA cut the official cash rate to a record-low 1.75%.

Banking shares are up strongly, with ANZ up now almost 6% in today’s session. The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest, was up 3% and NAB was up 2.9% a short time ago.

Via investing.com, here’s a chart showing the lift from 2.30pm AEST when the RBA announced the rate cut. A short time ago, the ASX200 was up 1.35% for the session.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.