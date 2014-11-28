The ASX Is Paying $65 Million For A Large Piece Of Yieldbroker

Getty/Scott Olson

The ASX is paying $65 million for a strategic 49% stake in the derivatives marketplace operator Yieldbroker.

Yieldbroker, founded in 1999, specialises in markets for trading 800 Australian and New Zealand debt securities and interest rate derivatives.

More than 100 banks and financial institutions globally are connected to Yieldbroker’s markets, trading an average of $130 billion each month.

Elmer Funke Kupper, ASX CEO, says the ASX and Yieldbroker can work together to deliver the next generation of Australia’s financial market trading infrastructure.

The investment in Yieldbroker is consistent with ASX’s long-term commitment to grow the Australia and New Zealand dollar derivative markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.