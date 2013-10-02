The ASX Is Considering Leaving Bridge Street For Barangaroo: Report

Getty / Sergio Dionisio

The Australian Securities Exchange is reportedly considering moving its 20 Bridge Street headquarters to an upcoming tower block in Barangaroo.

Mercedes Ruehl of the AFR reports that NSW Treasurer Mike Baird has asked the ASX if it would move to Barangaroo when its Bridge Street lease expires in 2017.

ASX executives “have held talks” with Barangaroo developer Lend Lease, although no deal has been struck, the Fin reports.

There’s more on the Fin.

