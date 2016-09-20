The ASX is back online, and not doing much

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian share market has had a crawling start after the chaos of Monday, in which the market was shut down early with no official closing prices thanks to a technical problem.

The local market first bounced a little higher on opening before slipping back.

A short time ago, the ASX 200 was at 5,287.40, down just 9.30 points or 0.18%.

The ASX promised a normal opening following yesterday’s major outage after hardware failure caused a technical glitch.

In early trade, Rio Tinto was 1.3% higher at $47.17 and Santos 1.5% lower at $3.535.

