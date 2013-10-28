The ASX Has Set A New Five-Year High

Photo: Getty Images

Just after midday the Australian Securities Exchange hit 5450.3, a five-year high.

The index gained more than 1% to set the new benchmark, with investors betting the Fed will continue its QE program after its meeting this week.

It was down slightly in later trade, sitting at 5,442.6 at 1.18pm — up 56.3 points from the open of 5,386.3.

