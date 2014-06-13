The ASX Is Getting Smashed, And It Just Hit A Two-Month Low

prpix.com.au via Getty Images

The Australian share market hit a wall today with the S&P/ASX 200 falling to a two-month low.

A short time ago the S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.01% or 54.80 points to 5,374.00.

The miners headed down on the news that iron ore had fallen below $92 per tonne.

Fortescue was down 3% to $4.2, Mt Gibson slipped 2.11% to $0.695, BHP 0.924% to $5.38, Atlas Iron down 2.44% to $0.6 and Rio Tinto 1.77% to $57.68.

The rest of the market was nervous on escalating fighting in in Iraq.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.