The ASX 200 just hit 5,900

Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images.

The ASX 200 just cleared 5,900 points this morning.

The index reached 5,900.80 at 11:20am before retreating by a couple of points.

A close above 5,900 would mark the highest level for the index since early in 2015.

Energy stocks led gains, with the ASX Energy index up by 0.90%. The big banks are also higher, led by ANZ up by around 1% with the ASX Financials index up by 0.75%.

The two big miners both had solid gains in early trade, with BHP up by 0.94% and Rio Tinto up 0.7%.

The ASX 200 later broke through 5,900 again, as this chart from investing.com shows:

