The ASX 200 Fell 91 Points In A Horror Session, Wiping Out All Of The Christmas Rally

Getty/ Martin Hunter

After a night like last night it was never going to be an easy day on the ASX today and the loss of 91 points took around $20 billion in market capitalisation from the local market.

Is this hte start of something bigger – Chart: Incrediblecharts.com

But the drop of 1.75% was a very good performance given the Nikkei is down 3.65% and the Hang Seng has lost 2.50%.

Suggesting that there was an element of active and small trader fear today the biggest volume was in the big stocks with the top 5 turnover being in ANZ, BHP, Westpac, Commonwealth bank and Telstra.

But it wasn’t all bad news with JB Hi-Fi up 3% to $18.55 and REA Group, the parent of realestate.com.au, climbing around 2.5% to $41.07.

Tomorrow’s action will be determined tonight offshore and at the moment S&P 500 futures are ever so slightly in the black.

