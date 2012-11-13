This is the Astronaut’s Powered Recliner from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: This is the ultimate recliner. Not only is this Hammacher Schlemmer chair visually appealing with black leather and hand-carved parawood base, but it also elevates your feet above your heart, a seating posture developed by NASA to reduce stress and increase oxygen and blood flow throughout astronauts’ bodies during take-off.

The fully reclined position also alleviates pressure and encourages proper spinal alignment and posture. The chair reclines at the touch of a lever and slides effortlessly from upright to fully reclined in less than 15 seconds.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $2,500.

