This is the Astronaut’s Powered Recliner from Hammacher Schlemmer.
Why We Love It: This is the ultimate recliner. Not only is this Hammacher Schlemmer chair visually appealing with black leather and hand-carved parawood base, but it also elevates your feet above your heart, a seating posture developed by NASA to reduce stress and increase oxygen and blood flow throughout astronauts’ bodies during take-off.
The fully reclined position also alleviates pressure and encourages proper spinal alignment and posture. The chair reclines at the touch of a lever and slides effortlessly from upright to fully reclined in less than 15 seconds.
Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer
Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.
Cost: $2,500.
Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.
