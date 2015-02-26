FIRST LOOK: The $2.3 million Aston Martin Vulcan hypercar is way more insane than we imagined

Benjamin Zhang

First we heard the Aston Vulcan scream down a racetrack.

Then we saw it spit fire out of its side exhausts.

Now we finally have our first glimpse of Aston’s newest hyper car — and it’s every bit as intense as we expected.

Aston Martin

Aston has confirmed that the Vulcan will be a track-only special edition and will be limited to just 24 cars.

“Aston Martin Vulcan is, by its very nature, a rare and thrilling supercar,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said.

“Designed and engineered to deliver a genuinely bespoke driving experience that draws on our rich heritage, this car tailors its power and handling to both the capabilities of the driver and the characteristics of the track.”

The price for this “bespoke” hypercar is as intimidating as a Saville Row suit cut from shimmering superhero carbon fibre: $US2.3 million.

Upon its debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the Vulcan will ascend to its rightful place as Aston's halo car.

Unlike the Aston's previous halo car -- One-77 -- the Vulcan will pull design and technology straight from the company's successful...

... V8 Vantage GTE ...

At the heart of the Vulcan is a massive 800-plus horsepower. naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Naturally, the Vulcan is constructed using a carbon fibre monocoque.

In addition to its carbon-fibre frame, the Vulcan also features a race-derived pushrod suspension and a set of massive carbon-ceramic brakes with Brembo calipers.

Don't worry if this menacing hypercar looks intimidating. Aston Martin and its team of racing experts will actually teach customers how to safely handle the Vulcan.

Design-wise, the Vulcan looks like no other Aston ever has.

The company has moved onto a new design language ...

So far, this new direction looks to be a winner. Just check out those headlights!

The interior of the track-only Vulcan is race-car-minimalist, as expected.

Although the driver does have a full compliment of high-tech racing gauges -- and one awesome-looking steering wheel.

