The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Sounds Way Better Than Any Symphony

Finally, Aston Martin has released photos of the production ready V12 Zagato.



The car is totally impractical and costs over $500,000. It is not the fastest car in the world or the best around corners. Despite that, I am willing to sell every unneeded possession and organ just to drive one.

I’m not going to lie, the V12 Zagato is my favourite car in the world right now. If I saw one in person, I just might react like Kristen Bell does whenever you put her in a room with a sloth.

And if I had the chance, I would gladly delete all The Who and Eric Clapton off of my iPod and replace it with this monster just sitting and revving.

At the Villa d’Este Concours late last year, Aston brought out the V12 Zagato prototype. The video has been out for a little while, but it is worth another view.

I have watched this about 420,000 times; it has 433,000 total views.

Behold the magnificence (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Take a closer look at the car >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.