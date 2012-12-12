In 30 Years, The Most Populous Regions Of The World Will Also Be The Least Energy Intensive

ExxonMobil’s recent report The Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040 includes a forecast of changing global demographics over the next 30 years based on World Bank Estimates.



The section is highlighted by this graphic which illustrates just how large the Asian and African markets will be:

Photo: ExxonMobil

The Asia Pacific’s population will be about eight times greater than the population of North America, and Africa will increase its population by nearly two times the current North America’s over the next 30 years.

These regions are also currently among the least energy-intensive on the planet. And despite the massive population growth, energy demand per capita is expected to stay low:

Photo: ExxonMobil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.