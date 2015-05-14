The Asia Day: Shanghai closes flat, proving there's a first time for everything

Michael Steele/Getty Images

It’s been a quiet session in Asia, with the Shanghai Composite finishing flat. Amazing, I know!

Here’s the scoreboard.

Asian Equities

Nikkei 225 19,570.24 (-0.98%)

Shanghai Composite 4,372.73 (-0.07%)

Hang Seng 27240.00 (-0.02%)

S&P/ASX 200 5,696.50 (-0.33%)

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 2,094.15 (-0.02%)

DAX 11,271.80 (-0.66%)

FTSE 100 6,898.30 (-0.14%)

The Shanghai Composite, more accustomed to moves in excess of 2% in either direction of late, finished flat. The Hang Seng, towards the close of trade, is also wavering around the flat line.

The Nikkei, weighed down by a stronger yen, closed down 1% while Australia’s ASX 200 slid 0.3% on the back of weakness in the materials sector.

In forex markets the US Dollar was broadly weaker with with the Euro, Australian Dollar and Swiss franc among the top performers.

Despite the Dollar weakness gold and Brent futures are trading lower.

Bond yields, for the moment, are lower.

Looking ahead data releases today include jobless claims, producer price inflation and new home prices from the US along with new home prices in Canada. The Bank of Canada will also release their quarterly review.

Forex

EUR/USD 1.1397 (+0.38%)

EUR/GBP 0.7234 (+0.34%)

EUR/CHF 1.0419 (+0.1%)

EUR/JPY 135.7 (+0.31%)

USD/JPY 119.07 (-0.07%)

USD/CHF 0.9142 (-0.27%)

GBP/USD 1.5754 (+0.05%)

AUD/USD 0.8128 (+0.22%)

Commodity Futures

Gold Futures $1,216.20 (-0.16%)

Brent Oil Futures $67.1 (-0.25%)

10-Year Government Bond Yields

Japan 0.457% (-0.004%)

U.S. 2.265% (-0.009%)

Germany 0.729% (+0.009%)

UK 2.023% (0%)

Australia 3.003% (-0.013%)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.