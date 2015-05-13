The Asia Day: Mixed performance as China's economy splutters

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images.

Asian markets have put in a mixed performance on Wednesday.

Here’s the scoreboard.

Asian Equities

Nikkei 225 19,764.72, 0.71%

Shanghai Composite 4364.64, -0.83%

Hang Seng 27,240.00, -0.61%

S&P/ASX 200 5,715.10, 0.71%

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 2,101.65, 0.32%

DAX 11,553.50, 0.62%

FTSE 100 6,931.00, 0.33%

The Shanghai Composite, after rallying in the three sessions beforehand, finished down 0.8%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong, approaching the close, is also off by 0.6%.

The Nikkei in Japan and ASX 200 in Australia, pushing aside weak data from China, both finished higher by 0.71%.

In forex markets the Euro and Swiss franc have both outperformed, the former thanks to further signs of improvement in the Eurozone economy. Elsewhere the moves were muted.

Gold and Brent crude are both trading higher while 10-year bond yields, highly influential of late, are flat to lower.

Data releases in Asia were dominated by China with industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for April all missing to the downside. In Australia quarterly wage price data was released with growth slowing to a two-decade low in the three months to March.

Looking ahead economic data releases today include retail sales, import prices, MBA mortgage market and EIA crude oil stockpiles from the US, Eurozone GDP and industrial production, UK unemployment and Italian CPI. The Bank of England will also release their quarterly inflation report.

Forex

EUR/USD 1.1257, 0.39%

EUR/GBP 0.7181, 0.35%

EUR/CHF 1.0428, 0.07%

EUR/JPY 134.96, 0.41%

USD/JPY 119.9, 0.03%

USD/CHF 0.9265, -0.31%

GBP/USD 1.5674, 0.03%

AUD/USD 0.798, 0.05%

Commodity Futures

Gold $1,193.20, 0.07%

Brent Oil $67.97, 0.87%

10-year Government Bond Yields

Japan 10-Year 0.461%, 0.005%

U.S. 10-Year 2.242%, -0.02%

Germany 10-Year 0.663%, -0.018%

UK 10-Year 2.003%, 0.018%

Australia 10-Year 2.957%, -0.037%

