The Asia Day: Markets begin the week on the back foot

With the exception of the Nikkei it’s been a poor start to the trading week in Asia.

Here’s the scoreboard.

Asian Equities

Nikkei 225 19,890.27 (+0.8%)

Shanghai Composite 4,297.54 (-0.26%)

Hang Seng 27,490.00 (-1.19%)

S&P/ASX 200 5,659.20 (-1.33%)

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 2,116.45 (-0.12%)

DAX 11,479.00 (+0.36%)

FTSE 100 6,948.80 (-0.14%)

Asian markets began the trading week on the back foot Monday. In late trade China’s Shanghai Composite is off 0.26% while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong, fresh from a 2% gain on Friday, is trading lower by 1.19%.

Australia’s ASX 200, looking at a flat session before the start of trade, was smacked, losing 1.33%. Losses were most acute in financials and miners. BHP Billiton and South 32, fresh from becoming separate entities, finished the session lower.

The Nikkei in Japan, helped by a weaker Yen, was the one bright spot for the region, finishing with a gain of 0.8%.

In currency markets the US Dollar was stronger against most major pairs.

Despite the strength in the USD both gold and Brent crude futures are trading higher.

Rates markets, having dominated the headlines in recent weeks, were broadly unchanged.

Looking ahead US home builder confidence is the only major release of note.

Forex

EUR/USD 1.1428 (-0.18%)

EUR/GBP 0.7274 (-0.09%)

EUR/CHF 1.0489 (+0.01%)

EUR/JPY 136.77 (+0.1%)

USD/JPY 119.67 (+0.36%)

USD/CHF 0.9178 (+0.2%)

GBP/USD 1.5712 (-0.09%)

AUD/USD 0.8024 (-0.18%)

Commodity Futures

Gold $1,229.40 (+0.33%)

Brent Oil $67.46 (+0.97%)

10-Year Government Bond Yields

Japan 0.386% (-0.011%)

U.S. 2.146% (+0.005%)

Germany 0.641% (+0.001%)

UK 1.875% (0%)

Australia 2.874% (-0.006%)

