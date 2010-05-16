The Ash Cloud Is Shutting Down British Airports Again

At this point you can call Eyjafjallajokull a protracted economic problem for the UK, if not the rest of Europe.



The volcano is still spewing with no end in sight. British transportation authorities have warned they may shut down airspace from Sunday through Tuesday.

Daily Mail:

The prediction of closures from tomorrow until Tuesday morning is based on continuing volcanic activity in Iceland and prevailing weather conditions.

The Department of Transport said: ‘Within this time frame, different parts of UK airspace – including airspace in the South East – are likely to be closed at different times.’

Ash issues could really screw over British Airways, which is already facing 20 days of employee strikes over the summer.

