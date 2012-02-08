The Artist Who Graffitied Facebook Says He Might Be Worth $500 Million

Photo: YouTube

Facebook graffiti artist David Choe gave an interview to Howard Stern today, and Jim Romenesko has a transcript.In the interview, he tells Stern that he could be worth as much as $500 million from his holdings in Facebook, though he was cagey about saying exactly how much stock he owns.



He also talks about how much he loves Mark Zuckerberg, and says he asked for $60,000 in stock back in 2005, when he first started painting inside Facebook.

And despite the amount he’s earning from Facebook, he said he “hates everything about” social networking.

Here’s video of Choe painting a wall with Zuck at Facebook HQ:

