Citadel Renames A Fund After An Insane Bicycle Race

Apparently changing a name will resolve all of Citadel’s Ken Griffin’s problems.



The Chicago hedge fund manager is dropping the “Citadel” word from one of its units. “Citadel” is apparently too charged with negative connotations, so the fund is being rebranded “Omnium.”

From the Wall Street Journal:

The name change, while on a small unit, could help Citadel. Citadel’s hedge funds lost billions last year, and the firm is trying to raise new investor money.

Citadel executives hope that renaming Citadel Solutions will boost the perception that its fund-administration arm is managed independently from its hedge-fund business, employees of the firm have told people.

The name Omnium emerged from Citadel employees who were invited to come up with a new name, say two people familiar with the discussion. The term refers to an elite bicycling competition held on a track, which in the course of five stages is designed to single out the athlete with the best all-around skills in both sprinting and endurance riding.

Maybe the windy city creative bunch should just drop the “Citadel” name from all its other units and rebrand the whole thing if it thinks that will boost returns and attract fresh money. Leave your suggestions for Griffin and crew in the comments below.

