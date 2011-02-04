How To Pitch To A VC In One Minute

Tonight I spent my evening at the Funding Post event listening to 148 pitches in a matter of four hours. I heard good pitches, funny pitches and awful pitches.
A few things to consider when pitching a VC at an event like this:
- Do your homework…. don’t wait in line to talk to someone who has never invested in your space. i.e. we must have had 15+ people with medical devices waiting 30 minutes to pitch up, we have never don’t medical devices are probably won’t start tonight.
- Know your goal… When you have less than a minute to pitch someone in a crowded environment your goal is to impress them enough that they remember you when and want a follow up. Once they have said follow up with me, mission accomplished, no need to talk further!
- Use Plain English…Don’t waste your time with a sentence full of buzz words, chances are we won’t understand what it is you are saying and you will just look silly!
- Be able to explain your business in one sentence.
- Pitch your idea and that’s it… don’t start talking about market size, competition or team.
- If you have a physical product, show it. If you can quickly demo it on an phone or table, do it!
Oh and use mouthwash!
