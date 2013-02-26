The world’s most productive and successful people aren’t superhuman.



The biggest thing that separates superachievers from everyone else, says Camille Sweeney, co-author of The Art of Doing: How Superachievers Do What They Do And How They Do It So Well, is that they have found a way to overcome failure.

“Every successful person, just like everyone else on the planet, is going to meet with failure,” says her husband and co-author Josh Gosfield. “Instead of blaming everything on employees, the weather, the state of the economy, they take a merciless clear look at their own assumptions and biases [which allows] them to revinvent themselves.”

We sat down with Sweeney and Gosfield to discuss what they learned from dozens of superachievers — from Momofuku Founder David Chang to Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh — including how to manage emotions like fear and self doubt. Watch our conversation here:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

