The art collection of the late Macquarie Bank boss David Clarke, is going up for auction

Jeffery Smart’s The Bicycle Race (Death of Morandi) 1966 from the David Clarke collection. Image courtesy Sotheby’s Australia

David Clarke was one of the giants of Australian business: Macquarie Bank’s chairman for 22 years from its formation in 1985. He was a wine buff (and owner of Poole’s Rock in the Hunter Valley), philanthropist, arts lover and also art collector.

Clarke died in 2011, aged 69 and later this month, one part of his life passes into history when Sotheby’s auctions his art collection in Sydney.

The 43 works range from sculpture to paintings and works on paper and is a roll call of Australia’s greatest artists, from Brett Whiteley to Lin Onus, Jeffery Smart, Margaret Olley, Sidney Nolan, Arthur Boyd and John Olsen.

Sotheby’s describes it as “one of the most significant private collections of Australian art assembled in recent decades”. The collection is valued at between $4 million and $5.6 million and will be auctioned by Sotheby’s Australia in Sydney on 28 April.

The works are currently on exhibition is Sotheby’s Melbourne showrooms until Sunday this week, then Sydney next week.

The details are here.

Brett Whiteley’s Study for Kingfisher 1978 from the David Clarke collection. Image courtesy Sotheby’s Australia

