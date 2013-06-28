The A-Rod Saga Is Becoming A Nasty Fight Over $114 Million That Some Believe Involves Insurance Fraud

Seven words: “Alex should just shut the f*** up.“



It only took Brian Cashman seven words to turn Alex Rodriguez into a sympathetic figure and make the Yankees look like just another greedy billion dollar business that will do anything to save $90 million.

Rodriguez was just excited to get back to playing baseball when he tweeted that a doctor has cleared him to play. Sports fans can understand that. Cashman responded like an overreacting and intolerable boss. Many Americans can relate to that.

And now some feel that Cashman overreacted because the Yankees would rather collect an insurance check than be forced to give A-Rod the $114 million they promised to pay him.

A source told ESPNNewYork.com that A-Rod believes the Yankees don’t ever want him to play again and that they are sabotaging his efforts to return this season in order to make an insurance claim. If A-Rod cannot play because of injury, 80% of his salary would be paid by an insurance company.

Complicating matters is A-Rod’s tie to the Biogenesis clinic and looming suspension.

A 100-game suspension would potentially cost ARod $17.3 million in lost salary.

Rodriguez could retire now, citing his injury, and he would collect all of the money that is still owed to him. And the Yankees would only have to pay 20%, a move that would save the Yankees more than $90 million.

But none of this happens if Rodriguez keeps telling people he is ready to play baseball again.

So now the Yankees and Rodriguez may be stuck in a stare-down and you can be sure the insurance company is keeping detailed notes.

