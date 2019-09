Intending to buy at least 100 unmanned helicopters, the U.S. Army will spend at least $1 billion on a project slated to start early next year.



According to Wired, the new choppers will be fitted with air-to-ground-missiles after one of their number became the first NATO casualty in Libya.

 Check out the MQ-8B Fire Scout in Afghanistan below:

