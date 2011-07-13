The Army Is Paying $48 Million For Devices That Can Detect Suicide Bombers

Photo: The Blaze

Billed as a “must have” life-saving piece of gear for all military men and women, a new radar system promises to detect suicide bombers from 100 yards away.The CounterBomber, created by Science, Engineering and Technology Corporation, reportedly uses a complex algorithm to detect possible explosive materials hidden beneath a person’s clothing.



Once a suicide bomber is detected, the makers claim military personnel will receive advanced warning via a handheld mobile device much like a smartphone.

Additionally, the CounterBomber doesn’t use x-ray technology for detection, so unlike the somewhat intrusive methods used by airport security, privacy concerns are essentially nonexistent. Each of the devices carries a $300,000 price tag, but with SET securing a $48.2 million contract with the U.S. Army, there should be no shortage of these life-saving robotic scouts on the battlefield.

In a war where suicide bombers can appear to be the youngest, most innocent of creatures, any and all help our military men and women can get is priceless.



This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

