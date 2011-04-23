The Army Just Picked Android Over iPhone

This guy could be using an Android phone soon.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Army wants all soldiers to stay connected, and has chosen Android to power a new smartphone that will do everything from charting troop movements to requesting a medic.Cool.



The Android phone is being developed by MITRE, a non-profit tech engineering company. The custom smartphone system even has a very miliraty-sounding name: the “Joint Battle-Command Platform.”

This won’t be your typical slim and trim smartphone though. The Army says it weighs a whopping two pounds. But that’s still a lot smaller and lighter than the bulky equipment soldiers use now.

Keep in mind the Android-based platform is just a prototype for now. There’s no guarantee it will see any real action.

