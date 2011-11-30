Now Open: The Armani Hotel Milano

Giorgio Armani has opened his flagship Armani hotel in Milan, a joint venture with the Dubai developer Emaar Properties. The design of the Armani Hotel Milano is based on the clean lines, minimalism and the grey and taupe colours that are the signature traits of the designer’s suits.



“I like the idea of being remembered not only for my clothes, and I like to bring an element of luxury that adds prestige to the city,” said Giorgio Armani. Milan is also Armani’s home town.

Armani Hotels & Resorts has plans to expand the brand globally, with a resort announced for Marrakech. The company has said in the past that the aim is to open 10 Armani hotels and resorts over the next decade, in locations such as London, Shanghai and New York.

Photo: Armani Hotels

Photo: Armani Hotels

