Conservative Arizona newspaper tears into Donald Trump, endorses Hillary Clinton for president

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton smiles during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt.

During its 126-year history, The Arizona Republic, Arizona’s largest newspaper, has always endorsed a Republican candidate for president.

But that all changed with Donald Trump.

For the first time ever, the newspaper’s editorial board has announced it is endorsing a Democratic candidate: Hillary Clinton.

Referring to Trump, the board wrote, “The 2016 Republican candidate is not conservative and he is not qualified.”

In the piece, the newspaper praises Clinton’s political track record and her ability to withstand criticism throughout her career, including from Trump, who has often crossed generally accepted boundaries during this election cycle — hitting Clinton’s personal and professional life in ways the paper describes as “demeaning.”

“They are evidence of deep character flaws,” the editorial board wrote, “They are part of a pattern.”

“The challenges the United States faces domestically and internationally demand a steady hand, a cool head and the ability to think carefully before acting,” the column reads. “Hillary Clinton understands this. Donald Trump does not.”

The publication goes on to criticise Trump’s many controversies on the campaign trail — many of which have prompted critics to question whether he is fit to be commander-in-chief.

“The president commands our nuclear arsenal,” they wrote. “Trump can’t command his own rhetoric.”

Apparently rebutting evidence that Trump appeals to down-trodden working-class voter who feel alienated by their government, the editorial board vaulted Clinton as a centrist who “knows how to compromise and to lead with intelligence, decorum and perspective.”

“This is Hillary Clinton’s opportunity. She can reach out to those who feel left behind. She can make it clear that America sees them and will address their concerns.”

