* Let’s say this up front: It’s probably too soon to call the arbitration backlash a revolution, though it could someday soon justify the term.



The latest news: J.P. Morgan Chase, which has for months been giving consideration to dropping its mandatory arbitration clauses from its credit-card agreements, has ditched them altogether.

