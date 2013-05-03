HERE COMES THE JOBS REPORT...

Here we go: We’re about to get the official April Non-Farm Payrolls Report AKA the Jobs Report.



The number comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

This is always by far the most high-profile economic report.

Consensus is for Non-Farm Payrolls to grow by 140K new jobs, an improvement from the 88K last month.

The unemployment rate is slated to stay flat 7.6%.

Private payrolls are expected to grow by 150K.

A full preview can be found here.

