HERE COMES THE JOBS REPORT...

Here we go: We’re about to get the official April Non-Farm Payrolls Report AKA the Jobs Report.
The number comes out at 8:30 AM ET.
This is always by far the most high-profile economic report.
Consensus is for Non-Farm Payrolls to grow by 140K new jobs, an improvement from the 88K last month.
The unemployment rate is slated to stay flat 7.6%.
Private payrolls are expected to grow by 150K.
