A hacker site says it has discovered the apps Mark Cuban loves -- and those he doesn't

We already know which apps are on Mark Cuban’s phone, but Hacker News discovered that it appears you can also see how he rates apps over at Google Play’s app store, giving us a glimpse into which apps the billionaire “Shark Tank” investor loves — and those he doesn’t.

The method mentioned in Hacker News takes advantage of a workaround inside the Google Play app store that allows you to see the recent rating activity of users by pasting their publicly-accessible Google ID into a default link that brings up that person’s activity page, which many choose not to share.

We’ve reached out to Cuban to see if he’ll verify if the activity page discovered by Hacker News is indeed legitimate, and we’ll update this post when we hear back. But assuming that the Hacker News workaround really does reveal Cuban’s activity page, here’s some of his Google Play app store ratings.

Unsurprisingly, Cuban is a big fan of his ephemeral messaging app Cyber Dust, which he rated 5 stars. He also gave Ball Tune five stars, which is an app for calculating the pressure of a soccer ball that was created by the Cycloramic team, which Cuban invested $US500,000 in on “Shark Tank.”

But Cuban isn’t afraid to dish out one-star ratings on apps that he doesn’t like, either. It looks like he’s not enamoured with Messenger, the Facebook messaging service that received many poor reviews after the company decoupled it from the social network and forced people to use it as a standalone app — Cuban gave it a one-star rating.

Cuban also gave Snapchat a one-star rating, though that makes sense given it’s a direct competitor to Cyber Dust (then again, one Hacker News commenter pointed out that it could be his dissatisfaction with Snapchat that prompted him to create Cyber Dust in the first place.). The sames goes for Mirage, another Cyber Dust competitor which also got the one-star treatment, along with Hollywood-gossip app Beamly.

Interestingly enough, while Cuban told us last year that he has DJay 2 installed on his phone for creating mixes from your Spotify playlist, he only gave the app a two-star rating. He also appears to be on the fence about Path Talk, which lets you text local businesses instead of calling, as he gave it a two-star rating as well.

Other apps Cuban seems to enjoy: Pass, a loyalty app for getting good deals in Boston; 1Mind, a social media app that lets you play games to match up with like-minded friends nearby, and Soundwave, a music discovery app where you can track what you listen to and share songs with your friends. Cuban gave all of these apps five-star ratings.

If you sign into your Google account, you can check out how other important people in tech like Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page allegedly are rating apps by clicking here.

