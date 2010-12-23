Mortgage Broker On The Apprentice UK Admits To Fraud

Photo: BBC

A mortgage broker who was a contestant on the most recent season of The UK Apprentice admitted to fraud today.Christopher Farrell was charged with four counts of fraud by false representation, the Daily Mail reported.



It turns out that the 29-year-old was sacked as a mortgage and insurance adviser in August 2009, by the firm he’d worked for since 2007.

His next ‘job’ was as an apprentice on the hit TV show.

Isn’t there anyone vetting these contestants at the BBC? Farrell isn’t even the only one who’s been in trouble with law!

Apparently Farrell committed the fraud, which included manipulating payslips or just creating fake documents outright, for his family.

There had been rumours in November that Farrell was hiding out in Spain after he was first arrested.

His lawyer explained in court:

[T]hat Farrell, who earned a salary of £1,600 a month, would earn commission if he made sales of more than £5,000 a month. Desperate to earn more money to support his wife and young family, Farrell started inflating the incomes of clients to ensure their mortgage applications were successful – thereby hitting his monthly sales target.

He was arrested just before he appeared on The Apprentice.

Farell is a former Royal Marine who, on his profile on the BBC’s website, said: “I was a sniper in the Royal Marines and I take that killer instinct across into business.” He enlisted when he was 16 and served in Iraq, Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

He also said he shows “no emotion, likes to be pushed and, as a former Royal Marine, is not afraid to give people a ‘kick up the backside’.”

If he wants any leniency in his sentencing next month, he should probably show a little emotion. Just a suggestion.

For more details go to the Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.