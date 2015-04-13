This is what complex games look like on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch’s largest screen size is under two inches.

With such little real estate, you might think that the games headed to Apple’s new wearable would be miniaturized as well. And you’d be wrong, apparently. At least in one instance.

The folks behind “Runeblade” believe that Apple Watch games don’t have to be small in scope to appeal to Apple smartwatch owners. They have created the first big title: A role-playing game set to launch alongside Apple Watch on April 24.

Given the limited capacity for interaction on a two-inch watch screen, actions are limited to swipes and taps for combat. The game appears to focus on battle over exploration; again, there’s only so much you can do with a tiny screen that’s strapped to your wrist.

Is this the game for you, soon-to-be Apple Watch owner? Well, if you were able to snag an Apple Watch pre-order this morning, and your shipment isn’t delayed until several months from now, you’ll soon be able to find out.

Check out the game in action just below, care of Everywear Games.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.