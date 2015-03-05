The Apple Watch is on the cover of a Chinese fashion magazine

Jillian D'Onfro
Yoho China Apple WatchYOHOChinese actor Archie Kao sports the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch’s fashion hype continues.

The device, which launches in April, has prime real-estate on the cover of the Chinese fashion magazine YOHO, MacRumors reports.

Actor and pop icon Archie Kao wears an Apple Watch Sport with a white band on the cover of the upcoming April issue, with other fashion shots in the related story inside.

Apple has been marketing the device as a stylish watch first and a gadget second. With this cover, and the 12-page ad in Vogue in February, Apple is trying to catch the fashion world’s attention.

The least expensive version of the watch will cost $US350, but Apple hasn’t revealed how much more premium models will go for.

We’ll know soon though: The company is expected to announce other pricing and availability details at a media event in San Francisco on March 9.

