The Apple Watch is on the cover of a Chinese fashion magazine

YOHO Chinese actor Archie Kao sports the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch’s fashion hype continues.

The device, which launches in April, has prime real-estate on the cover of the Chinese fashion magazine YOHO, MacRumors reports.

Actor and pop icon Archie Kao wears an Apple Watch Sport with a white band on the cover of the upcoming April issue, with other fashion shots in the related story inside.

Apple has been marketing the device as a stylish watch first and a gadget second. With this cover, and the 12-page ad in Vogue in February, Apple is trying to catch the fashion world’s attention.

The least expensive version of the watch will cost $US350, but Apple hasn’t revealed how much more premium models will go for.

We’ll know soon though: The company is expected to announce other pricing and availability details at a media event in San Francisco on March 9.

