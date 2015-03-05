The Apple Watch is on the cover of a Chinese fashion magazine

The Apple Watch’s fashion hype continues.
The device, which launches in April, has prime real-estate on the cover of the Chinese fashion magazine YOHO, MacRumors reports.
Actor and pop icon Archie Kao wears an Apple Watch Sport with a white band on the cover of the upcoming April issue, with other fashion shots in the related story inside.
Apple has been marketing the device as a stylish watch first and a gadget second. With this cover, and the 12-page ad in Vogue in February, Apple is trying to catch the fashion world’s attention.
The least expensive version of the watch will cost $US350, but Apple hasn’t revealed how much more premium models will go for.
We’ll know soon though: The company is expected to announce other pricing and availability details at a media event in San Francisco on March 9.
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.