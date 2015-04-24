The Apple Watch has hit Australia -- but don't expect to get it by lining up at an Apple Store

Photo: Stephen Lam/ Getty.

The Apple Watch officially launches in Australia today but the highly anticipated product won’t be available to customers in Apple stores.

Only those who have pre-ordered will have their watches delivered today.

This means the only lines you’ll see outside of an Apple store today will be customers waiting to try on the product – but that has been happening since April 10, when Apple began pre-order sales.

As with other products, such as the gold iPhone, the tech giant has acknowledged demand may exceed supply in the initial launch period.

But Apple has reassured buyers, notifying them of reduced waiting periods.

“We’re happy to be updating many customers today with the news that their Apple Watch will arrive sooner than expected. Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order in which they were received,” Apple said.

“We know many customers are still facing long lead times and we appreciate their patience.”

What is exciting about today is the Apple Watch App Store.

Apple has created a list of the top apps it thinks are the best. See them here.

Some Australian technology analysts are predicting that one in four Australian iPhone users will purchase an Apple Watch — to use in conjunction with their mobile — within the next three to four years.

Telesyte managing director Foad Fadaghi told The Herald Sun the app extensions will drive the sales.

“When the popular apps you might use on a day-to-day basis, like Facebook, start providing extended features that only work with an Apple Watch… That’s going to drive people to first be inquisitive in terms of what it could be used for but ultimately maybe drive them to purchase this device to work with their iPhone,” he said.

“Around 43 per cent of all smart phone users are using iPhones.”

All that’s left is the waiting game. Who will be the first in Australia to own an Apple Watch?

In the meantime, check out Beyonce rocking a gold one.

If @Beyonce is spotted wearing the #AppleWatch … I'm sold. The masses adopt fashion much more readily than tech.. pic.twitter.com/U1RuQyejy4 — Maia Bryant (@MaiaBryant) April 23, 2015

