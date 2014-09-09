The Apple Store Goes Down Before Today's Epic Event

We’re just hours away from the start of Apple’s big event in Cupertino — and as is customary for these product announcements, the Apple Store has been taken down.

The same message also cycles through several other languages (so no one’s left out).

Apple will take this time to update its online inventory with the new devices, product descriptions, and pricing options. That said, any devices unveiled today will likely be available for pre-order at best.

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPhone models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays, as well as the company’s first wearable device for the wrist, likely called “iWatch” or “iBand.” The new phones are believed to launch on Sept. 19, and the wearable device could release in time for the holiday season, although reports are suggesting an early 2015 launch.

